The Morning Rush (8:30a - 10:00a EDT) | Ion Fury, FPS with balls of steel | Episode 8

Did a Number-of-Levels-Check and it looks like we might be in the final stretch.

In the labs, we're on the heels of Dr. Whatshisname.

With his robot lovin' Wily ways scrapped, Neo D.C.

May finally become a slightly safer place for a very short duration.

Let's grab this keycard, and start swiping like a jaded, country club wife on Friday's... the Morning Rush.