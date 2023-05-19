Is USA staring at bankruptcy as the debt crisis and bipartisan divide drags on? | Oneindia News

An economic crisis of global ramifications has been brewing in the United States for a while now and the clock is ticking rapidly.

There is a potentially devastating crisis that is threatening the number 1 economy in the world.

The talks of USA running out of cash to pay its bills is making everyone jittery.

In this video, we aim to demystify the debate around the topic of US debt default, debt ceiling and why the country is already on a bipartisan collision course over the issue.

