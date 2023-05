RISE UP 5.19.23 @9am: CONFESSING SINS TO FRIENDS!

RISE UP Ep.#112!

We know what happens when we confess our sins to God.

We are forgiven and loved.

We move on.

What happens when we confess our sins to our friends and family?

What happens if we don't?

Healing is something that we pray for daily.

For ourselves or others.

When you confess your sins to your friends and family, a level of healing takes place like no other.

Let's talk about that today as we spread the #gospelnotgossip