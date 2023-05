Rishi Sunak: Russia needs to know that we’re not going away

Rishi Sunak announces new sanctions on Russia, to ensure that the country “pays a price for it’s illegal invasion” of Ukraine.

The prime minister adds that the Ukrainian courage “is inspiring” and that “Russia needs to know that we’re not going away.” Report by Rowlandi.

