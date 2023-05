The Morning Knight LIVE! No. 1066- Who Decides What is Best? Parents or Unions and Bureaucrats?

We’ve spent a lot of time in the last few years watching parents around the country getting a taste of what is happening in their local school districts and realizing they don’t seem to be getting what they are asking for from the current system.

So today, we are going to take a ‘workshop day” and look at a few examples of what some of the issues are that have parents so frustrated with the state of education.

Oh yeah- we got news too.

