The incredible creativity of deepfakes -- and the worrying future of AI | Tom Graham

AI-generated media that looks and sounds exactly like the real world will soon permeate our lives.

How should we prepare for it?

AI developer Tom Graham discusses the extraordinary power of this rapidly advancing technology, demoing cutting-edge examples -- including real-time face swaps and voice cloning -- live from the TED stage.

In conversation with head of TED Chris Anderson, Graham digs into the creative potential of this hyperreal content (often referred to as "deepfakes") as well as its risk for exploitation and the new legal rights we'll need in order to maintain control over our photorealistic AI avatars.