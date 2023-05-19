MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 5.19.23 @12pm: THE FBI CRUSHES ALL WHO OPPOSE THEM, WHISTLEBLOWERS GIVE INSANE TESTIMONY

The Deep state continues to work on a radical agenda despite claiming they wanted to return to “normal”- Pronouns now MANDATORY in the state department- The FBI is exposed not only for going after innocent people, but fellow agents who asked questions- FBI agents fired for sharing news articles with eachother- MTG introduces articles of impeachment against Biden, is this real?- The Debt ceiling negotiations go on- Fetterman and Rachel Levine, PA’s finest, are now running DC- Desantis indicates who he wants as his VP- Megan and Harry go full BLM- NEW: ASK THE AUDIENCE Segment!- MikeCrispi.com for more!