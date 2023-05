Two-Year Old Toddler Rescued After Being Stranded in Flood-Hit Northern Italy

Some scenes are hard to believe, but you are watching firefighters rescue a sick two-year-old girl from the balcony of a flooded building in the northern town of Villafranca in Northern Italy.

The Emilia-Romagna region has been devastated with torrential rains that have led to up to 300 landslides, 23 overflowing rivers, some 400 roads damaged or destroyed, and 42 flooded municipalities.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.