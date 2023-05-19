Disney Scraps Florida Plans Amid DeSantis Confrontation

CNBC reports that Disney has canceled plans to open a new employee campus in Florida amid ongoing tension with the governor of the Sunshine State.

Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney’s parks, experiences and products division, addressed the decision in a May 18 memo to employees.

D'Amaro cited "changing business conditions" and CEO Bob Iger's return to helming the company.

Along with announcing that Disney would not go forward with the new campus, the company canceled plans to relocate 2,000 California-based employees to Florida.

This was not an easy decision to make, but I believe it is the right one, Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney’s parks, experiences and products division, via CNBC.

CNBC reports that the new campus was originally scheduled to open as soon as 2022-2023, but was later pushed back to 2026.

It is clear to me that the power of this brand comes from our incredible people, and we are committed to handling this change with care and compassion, Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney’s parks, experiences and products division, via CNBC.

The news comes after Governor Ron DeSantis targeted Disney's special district, which had allowed it to self-govern its operations for decades.

The special district's five-member board was replaced by members handpicked by DeSantis.

In response, Disney filed a lawsuit accusing DeSantis and the new board members of carrying out a campaign of political retribution.

