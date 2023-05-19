👀 LIVE: Kari Lake Trial Day 3 Maricopa Cty Superior Ct | Fraudulent Ballot Signature Verification
Maricopa County has a failed process for verifying thousands of ballot signatures that even some of its own workers question, attorneys for Kari Lake argued in court Wednesday.

They&apos;re back in court Thursday.