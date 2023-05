LOUD MAJORITY 5.19.23 @1pm: 16 YEAR OLD RAPED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT, MEDIA SILENT!

A 16 year old girl is raped by a illegal immigrant and no one seems to care.

A DA in North Dakota pleads a case over the killing of an 18 year old Trump supporter proving there are two systems of justice in this country.

Multiple states send their national guards to the border.

Washington State puts a convicted sex offender on their county board.

Montana Bans Tik Tok in the entire state.

And Democrat Linda Sanchez HAS IN INCREDIBLE FAIL trying to smear the FBI Whistleblowers.