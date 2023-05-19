Putin accuses the West of trying to divide Russia as G7 leaders announce more sanctions

G7 leaders at the summit in Hiroshima announce new sanctions on Moscow while Putin accuses the West of trying to divide the people of Russian whose 'diversity is their strength'
G7 leaders at the summit in Hiroshima announce new sanctions on Moscow while Putin accuses the West of trying to divide the people of Russian whose 'diversity is their strength'
The 19th-century Prussian military strategist Carl von Clausewitz’s idea that echoed till the outbreak of the First World War on..
ViewUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, saying it was a great honor to..