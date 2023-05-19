NEWS: President Joe Biden Pays Tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park Before G7 Summit

US President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, arrives at the historic Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, as part of his visit prior to the G7 summit.

They are warmly welcomed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, emphasizing the significance of this solemn occasion.

The Peace Memorial Park stands as a poignant reminder of the devastating impact of nuclear warfare and serves as a symbol of global peace and reconciliation.

President Biden's presence at this iconic site highlights the commitment to international cooperation and the pursuit of a peaceful world order, as world leaders gather for critical discussions at the G7 summit.