Harrison Ford Holds Back Tears Over Cannes Award

Before the world premiere of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' at the Cannes Film Festival, Ford was presented with a Palme d'Or award.

The award is regarded as one of the film industry's most prestigious.

The 80-year-old actor became teary-eyed while delivering a speech.

He first referenced clips of his career that played in the room.

I'm very touched.

I'm very moved by this.

They say when you're about to die you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes.

A great part of my life, but not all of my life, Harrison Ford, via statement.

My life has been enabled by my lovely wife [Calista Flockhart], who has supported my passions and my dreams. I'm grateful.

Thank you.

, Harrison Ford, via statement.

And, you know, I love you, [the audience], too.

You've given my life purpose and meaning, and I'm grateful for that, Harrison Ford, via statement.

The fifth installment of the 'Indiana Jones' franchise serves as Ford's final time playing the iconic treasure hunter.

While initial reviews of the film have been mixed, Ford received a five-minute standing ovation.

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' hits theaters June 30