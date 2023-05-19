US Agrees to Supply Ukraine With F-16 Fighter Jets

NBC reports that the United States and its allies have announced plans to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

According to a senior Biden administration official, the jets are part of a long-term plan to strengthen Kyiv's security.

NBC reports that the official also said that it remains unclear when the fighter jets will arrive in Ukraine or which country will provide them.

According to the official, the F-16s would not be part of a planned upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive.

On May 19, President Joe Biden told leaders at a G7 meeting in Japan that the U.S. will support the training of Ukrainian pilots.

Discussions about improving the Ukrainian air force reflect our long-term commitment to Ukraine’s self-defense, Biden administration senior official, via NBC.

NBC reports that the anonymous official said that the training of Ukrainian pilots would , "take place outside Ukraine at sites in Europe and will require months to complete.".

According to Colin Kahl, the Pentagon's top policy official, the process of training Ukrainian pilots could take “about 18 months" to complete.

NBC reports that other U.S. defense officials have said training could be cut to as little as six months based on the pilots' knowledge of fighter jets and previous training.

While speaking at the House Armed Services Committee, Kahl said that revitalizing Ukraine's military with F-16s could cost as much as $11 billion.

