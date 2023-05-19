Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Attacked with Mutilated Animals | TONIGHT on TIPPING POINT 🟧

Friday, 05/19/2023 | The lawyer leading the defense of pro-life undercover journalist David Daleiden joins us to explain why they're asking the Supreme Court to intervene in retaliatory litigation against David by the abortion industry.

Plus, ritualistically slaughtered animals are used to vandalize a Christian pro-life pregnancy center in Florida in a possibly Satanic threat.

And finally, murder charges are reduced against a drunk driver who admitted to fatally striking a teenager he smeared as being a "Republican extremist."