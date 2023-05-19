Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Attacked with Mutilated Animals | TONIGHT on TIPPING POINT 🟧
Friday, 05/19/2023 | The lawyer leading the defense of pro-life undercover journalist David Daleiden joins us to explain why they&apos;re asking the Supreme Court to intervene in retaliatory litigation against David by the abortion industry.

Plus, ritualistically slaughtered animals are used to vandalize a Christian pro-life pregnancy center in Florida in a possibly Satanic threat.

And finally, murder charges are reduced against a drunk driver who admitted to fatally striking a teenager he smeared as being a &quot;Republican extremist.&quot;