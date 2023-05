I'm Not In Your Cult - Ep. 001 - Premier on Rucksack Radio (5/19/2023).

Do you feel like a social nomad?

Existentially philosophical as your lost in the abyss of grown toddlers beating the hell out of each other online over someone's stupid typo, or the conspiratorial disinformation about Number 2 pencils, or who has the douchier douchebag in the position of head political douche?

Then you might be like us.

Otherwise, I'm Not In Your Cult.