DeSantis on DEI: The way it’s practiced stands for Discrimination, Exclusion and Indoctrination

DeSantis: “So really, since November, that’s what we’ve been focused on in Florida.

Some of it is things that I’ve done, executive, but most of it has been done in concert with the legislative Branch.

I mean, the thing about doing it, as you all know, when you enact the stuff into law, you could have a new governor come in and they can’t just change it.

If all you are doing is executive actions, you can have someone come in and change it.

We’ve seen that with Biden, a lot of things that he has done.

So we’ve just completed what I would say is the boldest and most far-reaching agenda that we’ve seen in the modern history of the Republican Party.

If you look at what we’ve been able to accomplish, there is something in there for anybody in terms of the issues that we tackled.”