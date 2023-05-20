A socialist perspective on the pursuit of happiness | Aaron Bastani

Several crises are set to define the next century -- but journalist Aaron Bastani believes we have the technological ability to meet our biggest challenges and create unprecedented levels of prosperity for all.

He shows how we could get there by ditching capitalism as the world's economic operating system and adopting "universal basic services," where governments would freely provide life essentials like housing, health care, education and transport.

(Followed by Q&A with head of TED Chris Anderson and public finance expert Maja Bosnic)