HEATED EXCHANGE: Obama+Clinton's National Security Director Challenged on Russia vs NATO in Ukraine

On this episode of Going Underground, we speak to Senior Fellow & Director of European Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations and the former National Security Director for European Affairs under Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton Prof. Charles Kupchan.

He has a heated exchange with Afshin Rattansi on Russia vs NATO in Ukraine, the history of US & NATO wars in the global south, Seymour Hersh’s report that the U.S. blew up the Nordstream pipelines, his support for more arms supplies to Ukraine while supporting a negotiated end to the conflict, the birth of the multipolar world and much more.