The Little Mermaid (horror Movie)

The Little Mermaid (horror Movie) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Dr. Eric Prince, an archaeologist, makes a dramatic discovery on a small Caribbean island—proof of an ancient, advanced prehistoric society.

While his dig is in progress, he meets the mysterious and beautiful Aurora Bey and falls in love.

Her arrival coincides with several mermaid sightings and strange disappearances.

When Eric’s friend and mentor, Dr. Ashley, arrives on the island, Ashley uncovers the true identity of Aurora and the dangers of the hidden evil inside Eric’s dig site.

Will Eric heed his friend’s advice, or will he be blinded by love and the power of the siren, allowing the world to fall to the forces of evil?

Based on the original story by Hans Christian Andersen.

Director : Leigh Scott Producers: Philippe Martinez, Karinne Behr, Lee Beasley Writer: Leigh Scott Cast: Lydia Helen, Jeff Denton, Mike Markoff