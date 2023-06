USS William D Porter, the Unluckiest Ship in the Navy

The destroyer USS William D Porter, also called the "Willie Dee," was considered to be one of the unluckiest ships in the navy.

She represented challenges of a quickly expanding fleet and, through a series of unfortunate mistakes, nearly torpedo'ed the President of the United States.