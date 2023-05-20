TRUMPET DAILY 5.20.23 @10am: Barack Obama Orchestrated the Trump-Russia Hoax!

Special Counsel John Durham has finally released his report on the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

Durham’s report states that when the FBI investigation into then candidate Donald Trump was opened, the FBI had “no information … indicating that at any time during the campaign anyone in the Trump campaign had been in contact with any Russian intelligence officials.” This proves beyond doubt that Trump’s enemies knowingly lied about Russia collusion for years.

America’s two-tier system of justice is really just one tier: “Get Trump.”