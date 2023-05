'There is a lack of awareness': Volunteers clean up beach in Costa Rica

Around 40 volunteers gather on Guacalillo Beach, on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, to clean its shores.

"Costa Rica sells itself as a green country, but the reality is that there is a lack of awareness and education” says Montserrat Courrau, a participant in the cleanup day.

In 2021, the country generated over 1.6 million tonnes of municipal waste according to the Organisation For Economic Co-operation And Development (OECD).