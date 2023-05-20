Most Lucky People In The World

Introducing luckiest people in the world!

This list includes lottery ticket winners, people who cheated death, and even treasure hunters who made incredible discoveries!

Of course, you can’t be lucky all the time, but it seems some people were just born under the right stars.

It’s not fair, of course, but it is what it is.

Call it kismet, call it fate, but some people just find a way to beat incredible odds.

Some of these stories are so incredible, you likely won’t believe them.

Check out these extreme examples of what’s possible when lady luck smiles upon you.