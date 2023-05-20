G7 decisions seek to 'contain' Russia and China says Lavrov

During a televised meeting, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says that announcements by G7 leaders at their summit this weekend to help end the conflict in Ukraine show a determination to "contain" both Russia and China.
During a televised meeting, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says that announcements by G7 leaders at their summit this weekend to help end the conflict in Ukraine show a determination to "contain" both Russia and China.
ViewUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Saturday in Japan for talks with the leaders of the world's most powerful..
By Patsy Widakuswara
Wrapping up a three-day summit with allies of the Group of Seven leading democracies, U.S...