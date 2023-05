LGBTQ activist fears return to Uganda after adoption of anti-gay law

DeLovie Kwagala, a LGBTQ Ugandan activist currently living in South Africa, fears for their life as their visa expires and they need to travel back to Uganda to renew it.

Under a new law passed by the Ugandan parliament earlier this month, anyone who "knowingly promotes homosexuality" faces up to 20 years in jail and "engaging in acts of homosexuality" would be an offence punishable with life imprisonment.