Just Say NO!

Today's message is simple encouragement to sometimes JUST SAY NO!

/ My night terrors and dreams about riding my scooter barefoot.

Then a chainsaw with blowtorches.

Wut?

/ Behold commentary about The sexist Ambivalent Sexism Inventory.

/ Megyn Kelly looked good talking to Roseanne Barr when slamming a deserving Melissa Gilbert.

/ Paul Joseph Watson is reasonable, as usual.

/ The PARALLEL MANOSPHERE!

Get on BOARD!

/ Michael Sartain discusses online stalking of an unnamed woman.