SEXadecimal: How and why!

This is an archive

What sexadecimal is, what makes it so strange, and why it matters.

Dave takes you on a tour starting with HAL-9000's birthplace of Urbana, Illinois, to trace the routes of sexadecimal.

As he looks at the ORDVAC, ILLIAC, EDVAC and others, he discards ASCII, Bardot Code, and others as not viable solutions, until he happens upon a manual that explains it all.