Queen Cleopatra - A DANGEROUS Historical Revision | A Netflix Dark-umentary

"Velma and Blood Origin?

Hold my beer!", Queen Cleopatra said.

Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, Netflix, Jada Pinkett Smith, and the whole team behind the newest Dark-umentary Queen Cleopatra are here to show us that OH YES, things CAN get worse!

Scoring the lowest score ever on Rotten Tomatoes, Queen Cleopatra actively attempts to rewrite history to fit their narrow worldview.

Rewriting fictional characters is one thing; but painting over history and being proud of it is BS.

So we're here to add our voice to the cacophony of boos raining down on Miss Cleopatra and review her fake accounting of history...