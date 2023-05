Human Energy Structure in the Invisible World

Human beings are the most mysterious creations on the planet.

The human body is a perfect biomachine, but..

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT IT?

Why don't we use our energy potential to the fullest?

Have you ever been curious about what your Energy Structure is?

What does it look like?

Is there only Aura or maybe something more?

Why do people have it?

How does it work?

What is intuition?

Why were the pyramids built and how are they connected with the human energy structure?