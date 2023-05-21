DEFENDING THE FAITH PT. 8

Hi, did you know that you represent Jesus on this earth?

Defending the Faith Pt.

8.

As Christians, we have all been called to contend for and to defend the faith, but what does that mean?

Defending the faith is about understanding and teaching and preaching the doctrines of the Lord: especially the doctrine of Christ (2 John 9-11).

