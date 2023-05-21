"Stuck in Deadlock: Negotiations Over Debt Ceiling Hit a Roadblock"

The lead negotiator for McCarthy, Graves, accused the White House of being "unreasonable" after talks broke down on Friday.

Graves stated the decision was made to pause discussions because they "just aren't productive" and that reasonable conversation is needed in order to "bend the curve." There is no word when the group might reconvene.

The House passed a strong bill with great savings that's responsible and moves us in the right direction.

