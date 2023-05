Miracle Drug: The Discovery of Insulin

In 1920s Toronto, four researchers, including an unlikely country doctor and a world renowned research physician who were often at odds with each other, developed a miracle drug to treat an illness that had perplexed medical science for millennia.

The discovery of insulin, which has been described as a "miracle drug," is history that deserves to be remembered.