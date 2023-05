Bengaluru hit by heavy rain and hail storm, Bangalore vs Mumbai match in jeopardy | Oneindia News

Bengaluru was hit by heavy rain and a hail storm throwing the city out of gear.

Many areas in the city are witnessing waterlogging.

#Bengaluru #BengaluruRain #RaininBengaluru ~HT.99~PR.150~ED.101~