Rimworld Alpha 14 Tribal | Another Mechanoid Raid and Making Money With Art | Part 15 | Gameplay

310716 ﻿Like and subscribe.

This is an archive, check the link in the end if you are owner.

Back with more Rimworld Alpha 14 Tribal scenario, and apparently the mechanoids just don't want to leave us alone.

They're raiding the colony while we're off trying to make beautiful artwork for sweet cash.

Art really is paying off though, quite literally, as it's single handedly allowing us to purchase components and the like so we can continue to develop the base as well as our colonists.

Everyone is starting to get slightly better weapons here and there, and that's a good thing!