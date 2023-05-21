Embracing God's Structure - 1st Timothy Chp 2

God’s word gives very specific instructions for structure and behavior within the home, and in the church.

Continuing our verse-by-verse series in the book of 1 Timothy called “The Nature & Mission of the Church”, Pastor Tim teaches a message from Chapter 2 entitled “Embracing God’s Structure” that elaborates on the roles of men and women in the church.

Embracing God’s Structure acknowledges…1) men are to be ministers of prayer, 2) women are to exhibit modesty, and 3) men are the ones to take on the role of pastor.

We hope this message helps solidify your understanding of these Biblical principles and encourages you to embrace them!