Celebrating 10 Years of 'The Honest Company' With Jessica Alba | Power Trip | Marie Claire

Over the past 10 years Actress gone Entrepreneur Jessica Alba has broken barriers and paved the way with her company "The Honest Company." Alba joined us at this year's Power Trip, Marie Claire’s annual conference bringing together some of the biggest and brightest female leaders and execs.

During her conversation with Marie Claire's Editor-in-Chief, Sally Holmes, Alba shared some words of wisdom that she's learned over the past decade of building her brand.