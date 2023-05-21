2013 Nissan XTerra Automatic Transmission oil change

Here I show how to change the automatic transmission oil in a 2013 Nissan XTerra, the process will be similar for a 2005 to current Nissan Frontier, 2004 to current Titan and Armada, and the 2005 to 2012 Pathfinder.

This XTerra takes four quarts of fluid for refill, you may have to measure what you take out of your vehicle as different models and packages will have varying specs.

Other vehicles that use this transmission are the Nissan 350Z, Infiniti G35, Q45, M35, M45, CX35, FX35, X45, and the QX56.

I do use a synthetic Nissan Matic J type fluid, which is correct according to my owner's manual, if you have any doubts then use Nissan Matic S type fluid to cover your own rear and warranty issues.