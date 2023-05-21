ARTK#222 SHERRY B. of A RIGHT TO KNOW & Michael G. of Cafe Locked Out - BORN TO BE FREE, STAND UP!

Michael Gray Griffith of Cafe Locked Out is a renowned and respected playwright from Melbourne, Australia.

At the peak of his career has given everything up to fight for the Freedom of his children, future generations, and his fellow countrymen.

Michael continues to travel his country discussing the “Uncomfortable Truth” and giving a voice to the injured and distraught….Those who’ve lost jobs, loved ones, their health, and their Freedoms as a result of the forced “vaccination” and Shaming Campaign leashed upon himself and those around the world, who’ve stood for Body Autonomy and Freedom, and against being injected with an untested, unsafe bioweapon based on a Planneddemic.Show more