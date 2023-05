Reengineering the anatomy of the "Vitruvian Man"

Leonardo da Vinci's 'Vitruvian Man' outlines the ideal anatomical proportions of a healthy male figure.

But perhaps this outline needs a bit of a modern updatate as the science of repairing, replacing, or even enhancing our bodies advances.

Take a look at this futuristic concept animation for a 21st century Vitruvian Man; then delve into the science behind reengineering anatomy with John Donoghue, Jennifer French and others in the 2014 World Science Festival.