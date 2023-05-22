Missing 411

Missing 411 documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Based on the books series written by David Paulides Missing 411 chronicles the unsolved yet eerily similar disappearances of five children in the wilds of North America accross multiple decades.

A real-life horror story for those involved, the film examines each case from multiple perspectives in an attempt to shed light on the unsettling topic.

Les Stroud of Survivorman and Obama-appointed, former Secretary of the Interior, Ken Salazar are both interviewed for their insight into the topic, as are the families who have fallen victim to tragedy.