G20 tourism meeting to be hosted in Srinagar amid high security; delegates arrive | Oneindia News

As Srinagar is set to host the G20 working group meeting on tourism beginning on Monday, stringent security arrangements are in place across the Kashmir Valley to ensure the three-day event goes off smoothly.

The Srinagar G20 meeting is the first major international event in Jammu and Kashmir, since the Central government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

Security forces have been put on high alert.

