Labour: Gov 'hellbent on causing friction' over strike laws

Shadow Health Minister Andrew Gwynne says "this government seems hellbent on causing friction and division were there needn't be" - as unions prepare to protest against controversial plans they warn could lead to workers being sacked for legally voting to take industrial action.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn