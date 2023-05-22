Eamonn Holmes says Holly Willoughby 'stabbed Phillip Schofield in the back'

Responding to Phillip Schofield's exit from This Morning, GB News host Eamonn Holmes says the presenter 'was sacked' rather than quit, and said that his co-presenter Holly Willoughby was complicit in his departure from the ITV show.
TV star Eamonn Holmes blasted Phillip Schofield during a rant on GB News.
The GB News star took aim at Holly Willoughby too - saying "she knows the truth".