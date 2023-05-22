Why is Adidas being called out for using men to promote women's swimsuits? | Oneindia News

A person seemingly of a male gender wearing a swimsuit designed for ladies in one of Adidas' most recent promotional ads has drawn criticism for the sportswear company's model selection.

An uproar has been generated on social media over the advertisement, which features a person who outwardly looks to be biologically male modelling the brand's ladies Rich Mnisi swimsuit, which is a part of its 2023 Pride swimwear collection.

As a result, many people are now urging a company boycott.

It is unknown how the model identifies, and they have not been given a name.

The swimwear range has prompted three hashtags on social media, #AdidasHatesWomen, #BoycottAdidas and #AdidasBoy.

Please watch the video to know the details.

