Experts Reveal Potential Dangers Of Eating Raw Oysters!

A new viral video is shedding light on some health risks associated with enjoying your favorite raw seafood.

I’m talking about oysters – so if that’s your favorite food in the world I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news.

Huff Post spoke to a microbiologist who told the site there is a rising concern about an increase in Vibrio vulnificus in seafood.

It’s a bacteria found in marine environments.