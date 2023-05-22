The Final Cut Pink Floyd

Almost 10 years to the day since the release of The Dark Side Of The Moon, Pink Floyd’s album The Final Cut was released.

A decade earlier, the material for Dark Side had been worked up thoroughly on the road, and all four band members had writing credits on the record.

With The Final Cut, the group – a trio, following the sacking of keyboard player Rick Wright – had become, through default more than by design, a method of carriage for the words and music by de facto leader Roger Waters alone, with session musicians featured heavily throughout its recording.