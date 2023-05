Starmer: NHS won't survive another five years of Tory govt

Speaking in Essex, Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer outlines his plan to reform the NHS.

He says the health service is one of the country's "greatest privileges" but warns that he does not believe it can survive another five years of Conservative government.

Report by Rowlandi.

