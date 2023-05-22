Italy: Mount Etna volcano erupts; halts flights to Sicily's Catania airport | Oneindia News

Flight operations were halted in an Italian city after Europe’s most active volcano, Mount Etna, erupted, spewing ash across the runway.

The 3,330 metre high volcano is located on the eastern coast of Sicily near Catania city.

Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology or INGV informed that the volcano began erupting Sunday morning.

The INGV noted that cloud cover and a rainy day impeded the views of the eruption.

According to the institute, the volcano ash covered the Catania skies and at least one town on Mount Etna’s inhabited slopes.

Local media has, so far, not reported any injuries or fatalities.

